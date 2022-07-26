South Africa: Maya's Appointment a 'Milestone in Fight for Gender Equality'

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has described the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the Deputy Chief Justice as a giant and notable step in the fight for gender equality in South Africa.

"Judge Maya is a capable judge, who without a doubt will advance the interests of justice and of women in the judiciary," committee chairperson, Nonhlanhla Ncube-Ndaba, said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the current Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President, Justice Maya, as the Deputy Chief Justice with effect from 1 September 2022.

The committee congratulated Maya on her appointment, and commended President Ramaphosa for recognising Maya's talent, not only as a judge, but also as a court administrator.

Justice Maya is the first Judge who is a woman to be appointed as Deputy Chief Justice of the country.

Ncube-Ndaba said Maya will add new value to the transformation of the judiciary and will be a symbol of hope to South African women.

"We are hoping that President Ramaphosa will appoint a woman to fill the vacancy left by Justice Maya at SCA," Ncube-Ndaba said.

Maya was one of four candidates who were interviewed for the position of Chief Justice when the position was left vacant following the retirement of Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.