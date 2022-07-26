Mozambique: Greater Efforts Needed to Combat Human Trafficking

Maputo — Mozambique's Assistant Attorney General, Amabélia Chuquela, has called for greater joint efforts between the public sector, the private sector, civil society and companies operating in the area of information and communication technologies (ICTs), in order to enhance innovation in preventing and combating human trafficking.

Chuquela, who was speaking, in Maputo on Monday, at the launch of the week marking the World Day against Trafficking in Persons, explained that technologies are used by organized crime networks to facilitate trafficking, exert control over victims, and hide some activities in the virtual world

"To prevent and combat human trafficking whether in the real world or in the virtual world, we need to combine efforts, partnerships and effective cooperation between relevant partners", said Chuquela, adding that victims of human trafficking are mostly women, children, young people and migrants, to be used for sexual exploitation, or forced labor, practices similar to slavery, or for the extraction of human organs and begging.

She encouraged Internet service providers and companies operating with ICTs to design and monitor their products with a view to improving online security and privacy and to develop tools that will better detect trafficking.

"Hard work is urgently needed in order to detect the perpetrators and hold them accountable for their crimes", said Chuquela. "An analysis by UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) shows that traffickers have reached more and more victims, hence the need for us to work together to stop this evil".

The World Day against Trafficking in Persons, which falls on 30 July, is taking place this year, under the theme: "The Use and Abuse of Technology in Human Trafficking" and focuses on the role of technology as a tool that can contribute to stopping human trafficking.