Kenya: Ruto Says He Will Stop Govt Borrowing to Control Spiraling Public Debt

26 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto now says if elected as the fifth President of Kenya come August 9 General Election, his government will put brakes on borrowing in order to control the spiraling public debt.

Speaking during the Presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on Tuesday, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer stated that his hustler government will further cut on unbudgeted spending.

"My government will stop further borrowing and halt unbudgeted spending which has caused a crisis in this government," he said in the debate in which he was alone after his main challenger in the election Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja kept off and pledged to host a town hall meeting on Thursday.

