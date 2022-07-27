Kenya: I Will Make Public All Contracts Signed Between Kenya, Other Countries - Ruto

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto says he will make public all contracts signed by Kenya and other countries if elected in the August election.

Speaking during the presidential debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Ruto indicated that this will enhance the accountability of borrowed funds.

Ruto said that the contracts and agreements are public documents saying Kenyans have the constitutional right to access the information.

"The fact that that information is not made public is against the constitution," he said

While explaining why he has not protested the publicization of contracts saying the buck stops with the president.

The administration of President Uhuru Kenyatta in which Ruto serves has not made public contracts with other governments and lenders, despite numerous assurances in the media.

On Tuesday, Ruto said that as a member of the cabinet and Deputy President he has taken very firm positions on key issues including the issues of contracts.

As the Deputy President, Ruto said, he has delivered his duty diligently as expected of him.

"I have made my position in regard to the contracts very well known to the right offices. It is not a matter I would have wanted to take it for purposes of making sure that the government is functional," DP Ruto said.

While commenting on the ballooning debt Ruto said that there is a need to come up with other innovative ways of raising more revenues to reduce dependence on borrowing

"We are living beyond our means. We should stop this borrowing spree," he said in the debate in which he was alone after his main challenger in the election Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja kept off and pledged to host a town hall meeting on Thursday.

He added that the unbudgeted projects being undertaken in the country are contributing to spiraling debt in the country.

He added that currently there are many projects being undertaken in the country that cannot be accounted for

"We not only have a plan on borrowing but also a plan on raising revenues in targeted areas that

He added that the country must slow down on borrowing domestically and find ways to externalize borrowing.