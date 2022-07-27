Kenya: This Debate is a Mama Mboga Moment - Ruto

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has termed the opportunity to talk to Kenyans during the Presidential Debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) as a mama mboga moment.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag-bearer said in his opening remarks that being on the stand to talk to Kenyans was a great chance to explain to the ordinary Kenyans what his plans were if elected as the 5th President of the republic of Kenya.

"Our Country is faced with mounting challenges, but I am here to tell Kenyans that we have tremendous opportunities to turn our country around. I am glad to be here because to me this is a Mama Mboga moment," he stated.

The DP was debating alone after his closest political nemesis Raila Odinga pulled out of the debate pointing out that he could not stand on the same podium with the DP whose character is tainted.

The former Prime Minister told residents of Meru County during a rally Tuesday that Ruto's "tainted character" was the reason why he opted to boycott the debate.

"Let us meet at the ballot," Odinga said giving the strongest indication yet that he is uninterested to engage Ruto in the debate.

However, DP Ruto went on the stand and said it was a special chance for the UDA party and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to explain to Kenyans why they need to go vote come August 9th.

"Today we will get a chance to speak issues affecting Kenyans, we will particularly speaking on important issues affecting Kenyans especially economic issues, especially the cost of living, how we will address unemployment, education and other important issues including health among other issues," he stated.