Nigeria: Umahi Not 'Fighting With Woman' Over APC Senatorial Ticket - APC Chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, has said that an aspirant for the party ticket for the Ebonyi South District, Ann Agom-Eze, withdrew from the race for Governor David Umahi, contrary to her claim.

Mr Okoro-Emegha said this on Tuesday in Abakaliki when he reacted to Mrs Agom-Eze's claim that she did not withdraw from the race.

He said Mrs Agom-Eze's withdrawal letter was sent to him from the party headquarters, Abuja.

"The national secretariat acknowledged and forwarded the letter to me," he said.

"It is therefore demeaning to say that the governor is fighting with the woman over the ticket.

"We are, however, ready to obey the Abakaliki Federal High Court's ruling for a re-run of the primary election," he said.

He said the matter was an internal party affair, as Mrs Agom-Eze was a member of the APC.

"We are ready to conduct the primaries anytime, provided it conforms to the timeline of the Independent Electoral Commission.

"APC is a party which believes in the rule of law."

A Federal High Court in Abakaliki on July 22 dismissed a suit filed by Mr Umahi seeking INEC to recognise him as the APC candidate for the Ebonyi South District.

The court recognised Mrs Agom-Eze, who came second in the May 28 primary, but ordered INEC to conduct a re-run within 14 days and accommodate her.

