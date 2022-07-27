Kenya: Odinga Skipped Presidential Debate Because He Has No Plan for Kenyans - Ruto

26 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto now says that his closet political rival Raila Odinga skipped the Presidential debate because he has no plan for Kenyans.

Speaking during the debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) DP Ruto stated that Raila has no agenda for Kenyans and he was afraid of answering difficult questions on what his agenda was for Kenyans.

"My competitor is not here because he has no plan, he is not able to articulate his agenda to Kenyans. All the reasons he has given for not showing up are just but scapegoat. He is not here because he is just but a project," Ruto said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Odinga said he would not attend the debate because he would not share the same podium with Ruto whose character is 'tainted'.

