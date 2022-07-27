Africa: CAF Announces Totalenergies Women's AFCON 2022 Best Xi

CAF has released the Best XI of the 2022 TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations following the completion of the history-making tournament in Morocco.

This compilation of players by members of CAF's Technical Study Group (TSG) brings together the best performers in each position over the last three weeks.

South Africa's custodian Andile Dlamini, who was named the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament for her role in guiding Banyana Banyana to victory, starts between the posts. Dlamini kept three clean sheets in the six games her side played and was a leader on and off the pitch.

In a four-woman defensive setup, South Africa's Bambanani Mbane partners Osinachi Ohale of Nigeria in an enviable pairing that would make many a forward sweat to find the back of the net. Both strong in character provided a protection role for their teams consistently throughout the tournament.

At right back, Zambia's Margaret Belemu and Zineb Redouani of Morocco who are lethal with and without the ball complete the defense line.

In front of this defensive lineup is the captains' midfield with Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak partnering Grace Chanda from Zambia and Jane Refiloe from South Africa.

The three captains bring a touch of class, an understanding of the game and passing abilities that have the power to change the course and destiny of a game. All three have been nicknamed "conductors". They take charge and control the ball and make it do as they please. That mastery stood out all tournament - consistently.

Chebbak who was named as the Player of the Tournament was also joint top scorer with three goals.

To complete the fancy 4-3-3 formation, Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade 'the Blue Haired Girl" also joint top scorer of the tournament with three goals comes in on the right side while Moroccan Fatima Tagnaout brings quality on the left wing and to spice things up, in comes South Africa's Jermaine Seoposenwe up front to lead the line.

Pace, quick decision-making and an eye for goal is what makes this trio special. With supply from the midfield maestros, scoring goals is as easy as pie.

This 4-3-3 lineup would destroy any opposition in front of them and produce a memorable display of football.