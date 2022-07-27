Eritrea: Seminar to Nationals in Austria

Asmara, 26 July 2022- Members of the Eritrean Embassy in Germany conducted a seminar on 23 July for nationals residing in Vienna, Austria.

At the seminar, the organizers of the seminar gave extensive briefings on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional developments and called on the nationals to strengthen organizational capacity and unity, and participation in national affairs.

The organizers also gave a briefing on the responsibility of nationals and the Embassy in the efficient and timely provision of consular services.

The seminar also conducted an extensive discussion on the progress of the activities of the Eritrean community in Austria as well as on future programs