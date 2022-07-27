Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting of Nueys

26 July 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students conducted activity assessment meeting of the first half of 2022 as well as on the implementation of programs for the coming six months.

At the meeting, the national union reported that in the second half of 2022 the union will provide priority for strengthening awareness and organization of students in secondary schools.

According to report presented at the meeting, training program on administration and leadership has been organized for youth and youth workers in various parts of the country, strong effort has been exerted to strengthen the organization and contribution of youth clubs, 'Buya' general knowledge competition has been organized in all regions of the country aimed at developing the knowledge and awareness of the youth on the history of their country.

Regarding future plan of action, the report cited that effort will be exerted to develop affection of education and reading of the youth, strengthen the organizational capacity of youth workers, reinforce awareness raising activities in schools and colleges, coordinate concerned Government and PFDJ institutions on issues of the youth as well as develop the relationship with Diaspora youth organizations as well as design projects to develop creativity and innovation of the youth among others.

Commending the contribution of members and stakeholders in raising the political awareness and capacity development of the youth in the past six months, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, Chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, called on partners for reinforced participation in the implementation of the program for the coming six months.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X