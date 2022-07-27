Ghana: PWDs in Twifo/Ati-Amorkwa District Benefit From Dacf

26 July 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali

People with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Twifo/Ati-Amorkwa District have benefited from their 3% share of the District Assembly Common Fund.

While 35 of the beneficiaries received GHC1,000.00 each from the total sum of GHC35,000, three others were given a deep freezer each.

After presenting the money and items to the PWDs on behalf of the District Social Welfare Officer, Mr Augustine Oteng admonished them to put the money into good use to alleviate their plight.

He said this would reduce the rate at which they depend on their families and society for their livelihood.

A Mental Health Professional, Madam Esther Offei, also advised those with psychiatric challenges to seek early treatment.

On his part, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Robert Agyemang-Nyantakyi, said the PWDs would be given training in artisanship to help them to live independently.

