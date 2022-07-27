Africa: Cairo Hosts CAF's Annual Club Licensing Seminar

From 27 to 29 July 2022, CAF Professional Football Department is organising a CAF Club Licensing continental seminar in Cairo, Egypt.

At this annual event, CAF will be launching several new regulations, an online platform, projects related to club licensing, stadiums and professionalization of club football in Africa.

The participants and guests include members of CAF Executive Committee, CAF Organising Committees, 54 Member Associations, zonal unions, FIFA and sister confederations, FIFPRO Africa, Club Licensing Seminar Instructors and others.

Head of CAF Professional Football Department, Muhammad F. Sidat said: "This continental seminar is going to be an important landmark moment for CAF. During the event, we plan to engage with the CAF Member Associations and launch the new CAF Club Licensing System and stadiums regulatory framework, in addition to the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform. We have very high expectations from this seminar, and we hope that the participants can take out the most of the platform."

Seminar's agenda:

27 July 2022 (Day 1)

CAF Club Licensing Regulatory framework (2022 edition)

Launch of the CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP)

Training Session - CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) - Analyticom

28 July 2022 (Day 2)

Training Session 2 - Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) - Analyticom

CAF Club Licensing Roundtable - FIFA and Confederations

Overdue payables - Muhammad F. Sidat, CAF Head of Professional Football

Club Licensing External audit and spot checks

Professional football and club licensing breakout session organised by CAF - FIFA and Confederations

29 July 2022 (Day 3)

CAF Stadium Regulatory Framework (2022 edition) and Stadium Pre-inspection Guidelines

Training Session 3 - CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) - Stadium Inspection Module

Practical Session - Inspection of 30 June Stadium, Cairo

Football match