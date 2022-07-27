Kenya: Wajackoyah Turns Up at the Presidential Debate but Insists on Facing Odinga, Ruto

26 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Roots Party Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah has arrived at the Catholic University for the big debate, but insists he won’t take part unless all candidates are on the floor.

“I am not attending unless we are four. That is why I have come to confirm because they never responded to my letter,” he said, “The media must be fair and stop this bias. I am here for the debate but I will not take part unless I am on the same podium with all the candidates.”

His Roots party had earlier issued a statement saying he will take part unless paired with the main candidates Raila Odinga (Azimio La Umoja) and William Ruto (United Democratic Alliance) as well as David Mwaure of Agano party.

Under rules governing the joint media presidential debate, candidate with more than 5 percent popularity rating will be paired together while those below will face each other.

This leaves Odinga and Ruto to debate on the same platform while Wajackoyah is supposed to face Mwaure.

“Who conducted that poll, why is the media out to decide the fate of this election,” Wajackoyah said.

So far, Raila has said he will boycott the debate and has instead organised his own town hall meeting set for Thursday, saying he can’t face Ruto.

