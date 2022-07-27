Kenya: I Will Slash Paye By 50%, Waive Accrued Tax Penalties - Mwaure

26 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure on Tuesday pledge to roll out a far-reaching tax policy change in a bid to tackle the high cost of living in the country.

Mwaure said his government would slash the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) rate by 50 per cent and waive all accrued tax penalties.

“As far as I am concerned, we in Agano are already counting our 100 days in office and one of the things we want to address is the issue of exorbitant taxes,” he said.

Speaking during the presidential debate snubbed by Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah, who demanded to be included in the main debate, Mwaure said his government would manage with the projected decline of PAYE revenues to Sh230 billion down from Sh460 billion.

PAYE deductions generate about 25 per cent of locally-raised revenues in Kenya.

Mwaure also promised to review corporate tax which termed as a “big problem” that threatens to cripple businesses.

He also cited government bureaucracy and underhand dealings by government officials whom he accused of frustrating investors seeking to set up industries in the country.

Mwaure accused his competitors, without giving names, of being insincere about the fight against corruption.

He dismissed all his competitors — Wajackoyah, UDA’s William Ruto and Azimio’s Raila Odinga — saying having worked in government in various capacities, they had failed to demonstrate their ability to address the country’s pressing challenges.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X