Kenya: Mwaure Says He Has What It Takes to Be Kenya's Fifth President

26 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Agano Party Presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure says he has what it takes to make Kenya a better place.

Speaking at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Mwaure stated that he is tired of the current leadership in the country.

While also expressing disappointment after the Rots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah skipped the debate, Mwaure stated that he is seeking the Presidency because the election requires a new and clean person.

"We are at a very defining moment in Kenya. For me the elections of August 9 are very defining. Fifty-nine years after independence, we still have to discuss, find out what we need to do with this nation going into the future," he stated.

"Because the question that begs an answer, why is it is that after 59 years after independence, Kenyans cannot afford even a single meal per day."

Mwaure stood alone during the presidential debate after Wajackoyah walked out.

Wajackoyah had demanded to have all the four candidates including Raila Odinga (Azimio), William Ruto (United Democratic Alliance (UDA) debate on the same podium, dismissing the organisers' guidelines that divided it into two tiers.

Wacjakoyah was paired with Mwaure for polling less than 5 per cent popularity while Raila and Ruto was to debate with Raila due to their high popularity.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X