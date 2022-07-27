Kenya: Mwaure Says He Has What It Takes to Be Kenya's Fifth President

Nairobi — Agano Party Presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure says he has what it takes to make Kenya a better place.

Speaking at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Mwaure stated that he is tired of the current leadership in the country.

While also expressing disappointment after the Rots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah skipped the debate, Mwaure stated that he is seeking the Presidency because the election requires a new and clean person.

"We are at a very defining moment in Kenya. For me the elections of August 9 are very defining. Fifty-nine years after independence, we still have to discuss, find out what we need to do with this nation going into the future," he stated.

"Because the question that begs an answer, why is it is that after 59 years after independence, Kenyans cannot afford even a single meal per day."

Mwaure stood alone during the presidential debate after Wajackoyah walked out.

Wajackoyah had demanded to have all the four candidates including Raila Odinga (Azimio), William Ruto (United Democratic Alliance (UDA) debate on the same podium, dismissing the organisers' guidelines that divided it into two tiers.

Wacjakoyah was paired with Mwaure for polling less than 5 per cent popularity while Raila and Ruto was to debate with Raila due to their high popularity.