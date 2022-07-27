Kenyan Wealth Being Used to Develop Other Nations - Waihiga Mwaure

26 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Agano Party presidential candidate Waihiga Mwaure says if elected President, he will cut diplomatic ties with countries holding Kenya's money.

Speaking during at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on Tuesday, he stated that a lot of money stored in other countries can be used for development.

"A lot of countries have been willing to send back our money., it is only that there has been no good will for the political leaders," he stated.

"We are saying look hear Kenya. There are these individuals holding your money, we have traced it using the various instruments and others, Kenyan wealth is being used to develop other nations."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X