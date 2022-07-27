Kenya: President Kenyatta Discusses Country's Political Choices With Nakuru Leaders

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening met a cross-section of leaders from Rift Valley Region at State House, Nakuru where they discussed a wide array of subjects including the country's political choices in the August polls.

The leaders thanked the President for various development projects successfully implemented by the national Government in the region saying Rift Valley benefitted immensely from President Kenyatta's administration.

In one accord, the leaders assured President Kenyatta of the region's full backing of Azimio La Umoja affiliated aspirants in the forthcoming elections and invited him to visit the region even after his tenure comes to an end.

On his part, President Kenyatta encouraged the leaders and Rift Valley residents to make the right political choices in the August polls and assured the region of utmost security and tranquility during and after the elections.

Earlier in Naivasha, the head of state told politicians not to politicize the Naivasha Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has the potential of creating decent jobs for thousands of Kenyan youths.

The President said it was unfortunate that some leaders have resorted to engaging in politics of deceit to gain political mileage at the expense of the welfare of the people of Kenya.

"Let's shun politics of deceit, Let's avoid divisive politics. Kenyans deserve politics of development not lies, insults and threats," President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta spoke on Tuesday after presiding over the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of six factories at the Naivasha Special Economic Zone.

He emphasized that the decision to set up the special economic zone, the Inland Container Depot (ICD) and extend the Standard Gauge Railway to Naivasha was informed by the need to attract investors who previously would not venture in places that lacked infrastructure and adequate electricity.

"We did that so as to attract investors who will create jobs for Kenyans. It is unfortunate that some people have the guts to stand before Kenyans and tell lies about these projects," the President said.

On the ground-breaking ceremony for the six factories owned by the Turkish Industry Holdings at the Special Economic Zone in Naivasha, the President said their construction will usher in a new era of enhanced contribution to the country's industrialization agenda.