Nigeria: Fish Out Killers of Mudiagbe, Omo-Agege Tasks Security Agencies

DEPUTY President of the Senate and All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on security agencies to fish out the killers of his legislative aide, Cyril Mudiagbe.

Mudiagbe was shot dead, weekend, by suspected hired killers in Sapele.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the senator representing Delta Central senatorial district, said: "I received, with shock and sadness, news of the brutal homicidal attack on Cyril, popularly known as Makanaki.

"Till the very end, Cyril was one of our grassroots loyalists, who believed in the cause of a truly great Delta State and he did his best to contribute towards the realisation of that dream, working with other legislative aides in my office.

"It is not only sad but very regrettable that audacious hoodlums can attack and murder such a young man with a promising future in his home the way they murdered Cyril.

"As the news broke, it took me no time to call upon the police and our security agencies to urgently begin to take all necessary actions towards unravelling this saddening mystery with the aim of bringing the evildoers to book."

"As we mourn the untimely loss of our dear Cyril, I pray that God Almighty grant you the strength to bear this irreparable loss and hasten all efforts to bring his killers to justice."