Kenya: First Batch of Presidential Ballot Papers to Arrive at Jomo Kenyatta Airport

27 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nariobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Wednesday set to receive the first batch of the presidential ballot papers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The consignment will be received by the Commission led by its Chairman Wafula Chebukati who will be accompanied by other commissioners.

The Consignment comes days after representatives of the four presidential candidates and other stakeholders visited Greece to witness the printing of the ballot papers.

Two weeks ago, the electoral body received the first batch of the ballot papers for different elective posts that will be used in next month's high-stake polls.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X