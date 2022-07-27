Nigeria: ASUU Seeks Bill to Regulate Foreign Education for Public Officers' Children

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have called for a bill to regulate how children of public officers enroll in schools outside the shores of Nigeria.

Prof. Kingdom Tombra, Chairman of the University of Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island chapter of the union, made this known at the solidarity protest organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday in Yenagoa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NLC embarked on the nationwide protest in solidarity with the ASUU and other affiliate unions over the lingering industrial action in public universities in Nigeria.

"If this is done, it will build a better society by developing formidable educational institutions and improve funding of the university system in Nigeria.

"This struggle is not against government, but about the working class and against the ruling class and we are very committed to it

"If the rich and poor go to the same university or institution, I don't think the strike will occur again.

"If they school here and their children are here they will show total support for the university system and the tertiary institutions in Nigeria," he said.

NAN reports that lecturers in government-owned universities commenced a nationwide strike on Feb. 14 over the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as a payment system in the university sector.

Earlier, Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa who spoke to the organised labour, commended the ASUU and the NLC for the peaceful conduct of the protest, promising to channel their demands to the appropriate quarters.

Also speaking, Mr John Ndiomu, the NLC Chairman in Bayelsa commended the governor for his peaceful disposition.

He said that the workers and the students are being represented in the Nationwide solidarity rally.

Ndiomu, urged the federal government to sign the renegotiated draft agreement between ASUU and the Federal Government.

"Adopt University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) in place IPPIS, Pay Earned Academic Allowances (EAA)

"Release of Revitalization Fund, Release white paper on visitation to Federal Universities. Amend NUC law to control proliferation of state universities without funding," the labour leader said.