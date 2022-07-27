Nigeria: Realtor Urges Govt to Implement Policies Against Land Grabbing

27 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Ojelu

The Co-founder and Head of Strategy and Growth, Land Republic Limited, Ambassador Victor Adesewa has urged the Federal Government to implement policies to curb land grabbing in the country.

Adesewa made the call recently during the site inspection and allocation of one of his company's ongoing projects, 'Deja View City', in Lagos.

He noted that land grabbing has become a major problem in the real estate sector and that the only way it can be tackled is through implementation and enforcement of right policies by government.

Adesewa however assured his company's customers that all their projects in Land Republic are free from land grabbers' tussle as they make sure that every square meter of the land they have secured as an estate for their customers is documented for.

"Our ongoing projects include Epe Boulevard, Ketu-Epe, Lagos and Monarch's court in Ibadan along Moniya-Isehin road are all free of land grabbing tussle. ," he asserted.

Meanwhile, the company's surveyor, Mr Olusola Areo assured the customers that there is nothing to worry about especially regarding the deeds of transfer of ownership and registered/provisional survey of the lands which he said are genuine and would protect them from being grabbed.

Amplifying the fanfare allocation galore, a customer, Mr Jacobs Paul Abayomi expressed satisfaction on the land he bought encouraging others to patronise Land Republic because of its customer relationship strategy and trust to present whatever is pictured as the property.

Another customer, Mrs Oluwafunmilola Akinkoye said, "I am pleased to physically see my land and get all its documents today. In fact, when I got here, the joy in me knew no bounds; everything is planned accordingly here. I will buy more and I encourage others to do so."

