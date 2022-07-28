Nigeria: Opposition Senators Walk Out of Plenary Over Insecurity, Buhari's Impeachment

The lawmakers walked out of the chamber during Wednesday's proceedings after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, shut down a motion on insecurity.

The lawmakers, numbering over 20, walked out of the chamber after the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, shot down a motion on insecurity and impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After spending over two hours in a closed session, the lawmakers began plenary for the day.

"The Senate in a closed session deliberated issues bordering the workings of the Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general," Mr Lawan announced after the executive session.

They would go on to commence business for the day when the Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda, raised a Point of Order, reminding the Senate of its resolutions taken after the closed-door session.

Mr Aduda said the Senate was meant to address the issue of insecurity in the country and the efforts made so far to curtail the menace.

He also reminded his colleagues that they were meant to "give the president an ultimatum to resolve the issues of insecurity in the country and give an impeachment notice if the demands are not met."

He was, however, quickly interrupted by the Senate President who said he did not follow the right procedure for raising a point of order.

"First, you're supposed to cite the order. Second, you're supposed to discuss the matter with me.

"... And we have passed that stage already," he said, noting that they have moved on to other businesses of the day.

Murmurings followed and the PDP senators - alongside other lawmakers of the opposition party - were seen leaving their seats, shouting and exiting the chamber.

Buhari must go

As they made their way out of the chamber, the seemingly angry senators were chanting the famous "all we are saying" solidarity song. Only this time, they were calling for the president to go.

"All we are saying, Buhari must go," they sang as they made their way to the Press Centre to address journalists.

Six months ultimatum

Mr Aduda told journalists that they have given President Buhari an ultimatum of six months to tackle insecurity else he will be "shown the way out."

He disclosed that they had agreed at the closed-door session to discuss insecurity in the country but Mr Lawan frustrated their efforts to discuss it at plenary.

"At the closed session we agreed that we must give the President an ultimatum that if he failed to comply with our resolutions on how to tackle insecurity within six weeks, we would move an impeachment proceedings against him.

"We expected the Senate President to brief the public on what we discussed at the closed session but he did not. He also ruled out our point of order to discuss it," he said.

An unbothered APC

The exit of opposition lawmakers from the chamber did not stop the plenary session.

The APC senators would carry on with proceedings for the day.

Minutes after the aggrieved lawmakers left, Mr Lawan suggested that they adjourn shortly to get a minority leader who would second issues being deliberated, but Kebbi senator, Bala Na'Allah, quickly said it was not necessary.

"If you look through this book," he said, raising the Senate Standing Rule booklet, "there is no place that says we must have a minority support to move a motion."

His comment was sustained and seconded by Kwara senator, Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

In agreement, Mr Lawan noted that the presence of a minority to support motions is a convention and not law. He also said the parliament can operate without said convention.

At the time of this report, plenary is underway without a member of the opposition party to second issues being discussed.