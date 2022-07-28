Nigeria: We've Rescued Two More Chibok Girls - Army

This comes barely two months after the Army announced the rescue of one other girl from the Chibok girls group abducted by Boko Haram in 2014.

Troops of the 202 Battalion of the Nigerian Army have announced the rescue of four ladies, two of whom are believed to be amongst the abducted Chibok girls.

The ladies who were rescued alongside their children are currently in a medical facility in an unknown location, a post by the Nigerian Army on Twitter says.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to speak with the Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, a major general, were unsuccessful as he did not pick up calls to his mobile telephone.

The rescue of the two girls comes barely two months after the Army announced the rescue of one other girl from the same group.

It also comes about five years after 81 of the school girls who were abducted by the insurgent group, Boko Haram, were released.

Nearly 300 girls were abducted from their dormitories in 2014 as they prepared to write their final exams.

Twenty-one of them were earlier released in 2016, after negotiations between Boko Haram and the Nigerian government.

Two other girls were found separately, in addition to those who escaped on the night of their abduction, bringing to over 50, those who have regained freedom.