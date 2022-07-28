Kenya: Former Nyatike MP Anyanga Charged With Attempted Murder

Migori — Former Nyatike Member Parliament Edick Anyanga was on Wednesday charged with attempted murder in Migori.

Appearing before Senior Magistrate Johnson Mungiti, the former legislator however denied the charges as read to him.

He is accused of unlawfully attempting to cause death of Justus Ochieng by shooting him using his pistol at Lwanda shopping center within Nyatike Constituency.

He has been released on a cash bail of Sh.300,000 or Sh1 million bond with same surety.

The Magistrate set the mention of the case to 25th August this year.

Anyanga who is contesting to recapture the seat on UPIA party had his pistol confisticated last week after the incident.

The victim was operated on last week to remove the bullet that had dislodged on his hip and now is recuperating in the hospital.