Kenya: Govt to Release Guidelines for Placing Learners Transitioning to High School

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the government will on Friday release guidelines to place learners as they transition to High School.

Speaking Wednesday during the inspection tour of schools in Nyandarua County, Magoha dismissed claims the Ministry of Education is not well prepared saying they will continue preparing for the transition until the next Government is sworn into office.

"In terms of the preparedness, I think the government as we go out in a few weeks' time everything that is pertaining to the child who is transiting to Grade 7 next year is on course. We are going to release the circular maybe by Friday latest Monday to explain further how these children are going to be selected for the High schools," he said.

The CS also called on school heads to use the available resources and ensure all students remain in school.

He noted that Kenyans are going through difficult economic times and calling on school heads to give parents a chance to raise the needed fees.

"Try and manage the money that has hit your accounts and engage the parents, those you are sure can pay, can be persuaded to pay but those who cannot pay, give them time," Magoha said.

The Education CS lauded the school Heads who have retained children with outstanding fees in school and commented them for collaborating with contractors who are tasked with building CBC classrooms across the country.

He explained that the capitation programme changed because of the school calendar which was impacted by the global outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Magoha said the CBC programme is well on course adding that the government will complete the construction of 10,000 junior secondary school classrooms on time.

"Back to the CBC classrooms, I am seeing a situation where for example in Kiambu they have already completed in Kikuyu sub-county all the classrooms are ready awaiting to be commissioned, here (Nyandarua) we shall complete by next week and there are many other counties like Migori, for example, they are moving towards completion by next week," Magoha said.