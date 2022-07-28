Kenya, UAE Agree to Extend Work Visa to Six Months

Nairobi — Kenyans seeking to work in the United Arab Emirates can now heave a sigh of relief after the Arabian nation announced plans to extend the duration of work visas to six months.

The timely intervention was sought by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, being the umbrella body of the Kenya business community.

In a consultative meeting held in a Nairobi hotel with the UAE Minister for Foreign Trade Than Ahmed Al Zeyoudi the Chamber President Richard Ngatia noted that the current one month visa granted to Kenyans visiting the UAE is not sufficient to progress meaningful business networking, considering the strategic market of Kenya as an entry point to the African market with the onset of the AfCFTA.

Zeyoudi assured the Chamber boss that Kenyan business visa will be extended to a minimum 6 months stay with effect from September 2022.

"This will guarantee ample time to strike trade deals between Kenyans and their UAE counterparts," he said.

The Agreement will also mitigate trade barriers to ensure smooth exchange of goods and services. Sectors of mutual interest include Horticulture, Logistics, Construction, Financial Services, ICT, Insurance & Pension.

SMEs are also set to benefit from a UAE program that seeks to invest in Kenyan start-ups.

Also present in the meeting was the Charge d'affaires of UAE Embassy in Kenya H.E Dr. Khalifa Al Rayssi.

The meeting aimed to exchange views on strategic partnership to boost economic cooperation between the two country

This comes ahead of the launch of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement which is expected to reduce trade barriers between the two countries.