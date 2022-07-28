Sudan Liberation Movement Infighting Triggers Mass Displacement in South Darfur

25 July 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Jebel Marra / Tawila — Clashes have been reported by the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to have erupted in the last two weeks, between factions of the Sudan Liberation Movement in parts of Eastern Jebel Mara in South Darfur state, prompting locals to be displaced to Tawila in North Darfur state.

The source of the infighting has reportedly been attributed to an issue of land ownership between the factions. Three people have been killed and two people have been injured as a result of the sporadic violence.

OCHA have reported that approximately 2,453 families have been displaced as a result of the clashes that have impacted 15 villages in Eastern Jebel Mara.

The UN organisation has planned an 'inter-agency' mission to aid the displaced "as soon as the security situation allows", according to the OCHA report*.

*Read the full United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs here: Conflict in South Darfur, North Darfur Flash Update No. 01

