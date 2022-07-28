Sudan: Emergency Lawyers Demand Sudan Authorities Reveal Detained Youth's Whereabouts

25 July 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Following the detention of Hossam El Sayed (21) by 'security forces' on 21 July, Sudan's Emergency Lawyers and Hossam's family are trying to determine his whereabouts.

According to the lawyers, there has been a lot of conflicting information about his exact location from the Criminal Investigations Branch.

In a statement by the Emergency Lawyers, they called on the Public Prosecution to implement their powers and oblige the "police, security and military intelligence agencies to reveal his whereabouts".

Emergency Lawyers held the security forces responsible for Hossam's safety and the circumstances of his disappearance.

