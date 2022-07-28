Sudan: South Darfur - 'Floods Further Deteriorate Inadequate Humanitarian Condition'

25 July 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Gereida — People in the Gereida locality of South Darfur faced week-long torrential rains, resulting in many losing their homes and having their farms destroyed by the floods.

Many locals from the camps reported to Radio Dabanga, that the "floods had destroyed food supplies for many homes and the seeds intended for cultivation".

Shop owners in the Arada market in Gereida complained that the stagnant water caused by the downpour has resulted in waterborne illnesses, further deteriorating the health of many of the locals.

Locals from the camps called on both government authorities and humanitarian organisations to provide urgent relief to the area.

