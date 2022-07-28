Ghana: UHAS Launches Fund to Support Needy Students

Ho — The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) yesterday launched a 20,000 Euro Dora Gertrude Quaye Scholarship Scheme to provide financial support to needy but brilliant students.

The fund which is an award won by Professor Margaret Gyapong, Director, Institute of Health Research, donated to UHAS for her achievement in honour of her mother Dora Gertrude Quaye, to serve as motivation for the young mothers and mothers-to-be.

The university, therefore, used the initiative to institute a lecture to be known as Professor Margaret Gyapong Annual Mentorship Programme for Female Students & Academics.

The maiden lecture which was held yesterday at UHAS brought female students from Mawuli School, OLA Senior High, Mawuko Girls Senior High, Sonrise, Sokode Secondary Technical school, lecturers and students of UHAS.

Professor Esi Awuah, Foundation Vice Chancellor of University of Energy and Natural Resources(UENR) who gave the maiden lecture on the theme: "Harnessing the potential of today's girl-child for the future", noted that the girl- child was such a delicate thing that should be protected and encouraged.

"Therefore, we need to guide these young girls that they don't just make choices in their career but are able to be accountable for their choices," she said.

She continued that every girl child must be allowed to have a full benefit of her potentials just like their male counterparts.

"These are girls who will change the dynamics of not only their families but Ghana as a whole. We must make it our duty to ensure that they are safe and protected from all forms of harm, danger and violence and this include child marriage."

"To our girls, take time, make education your focus and be careful not to get yourselves into any trouble," she counselled.

Prof Esi Awuah was grateful to UHAS for instituting this fund which would help strengthen the role in educating needy but brilliant girl child.

Professor Gyapong, in her remarks said this was to honour her mother's life achievements and history as well as her personal achievements, saying "in addition this will help mentor our girl child and make sure that those that will progress to UHAS are given opportunity to apply for the fund."

Professor John Gyapong, Vice Chancellor of UHAS, who launched the fund, noted that the initiative, the first of its kind in the university, was indeed worthy of emulation and could not have come a better time as many vulnerable brilliant students needed financial support.