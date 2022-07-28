Ghana: PIWC-Ablekuma Holds Farewell, Thanksgiving ... for Probationary Overseer Diallo

A farewell and thanksgiving service was on Sunday held in honour of Probationary Overseer Sulemana Abubakar Diallo and family at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC)-Ablekuma of the Church of Pentecost in the Anyaa Ablekuma Area.

Probationary Overseer Diallo was the first Fulani minister to be ushered into ministry in the history of the Church of Pentecost.

He is now being transferred to continue as the Home and Urban Missions (HUM) Pastor for the Volta and Oti sector at Nkwanta.

The service which was officiated by the Area Head of the church, Apostle William Ohemng Kwakye was graced by all ministers and their wives in the Area, Area Executives of the various ministries, government officials, traditional authorities, family members as well as friends and well-wishers.

In a short sermon, the HUM Pastor for La sector in the greater Accra Region, Pastor Joseph Taah Appiah said God's purpose for mankind was to do His work and draw more souls for His Kingdom.

Referencing his scripture from Jeremiah 33:10, he admonished Probationary Overseer Diallo to see that it was the Lord who had called him.

He entreated him not to relent but continue to seek the face and direction of God in all his endeavours.

"Don't put your trust in human, we are just vehicles, but the one who has called and sent you has no limitations and would come to your rescue in times of obstacles," he added.

As part of the service, the District Presbytery and Women's Ministry as well as other ministries, paid glowing tribute to Probationary Overseer Diallo and his wife and presented citations in honour of their service and immense contributions towards the growth of the church during his stay.

Probationary Overseer Diallo expressed gratitude to God and the leadership of the church for the investment made in him since he joined the church.

He said the ministerial training has made him a better Christian and equipped him for a holistic ministry.

He was then a Muslim and later turned Christian, where he was moving from Ghana to neighbouring Burkina Faso to fellowship with a Fulani church there.

He served as a Field Assistant for the Home and Urban Mission before his call into full-time ministry last year.

Probationary Overseer Diallo is poised for the task ahead and now feels adequately prepared for the work of the ministry.