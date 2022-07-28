Kenya: Court Nullifies Candidature of Fafi Parliamentary Aspirant Gedi for Holding Citizenship in 3 Countries

Nairobi — The High Court has nullified the candidature of Mohamed Gedi, an aspirant for the Fafi parliamentary seat for holding citizenship in three countries.

Gedi holds the citizenship of America, Kenya, and Somalia.

The electoral agency had already cleared Gedi who is vying under the Amani National Congress (ANC) party ticket to contest for the national assembly seat.

In her ruling Wednesday, Lady Justice Abida Aroni declared Gedi's registration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as unconstitutional, null, and void.

Aroni ordered the withdrawal of Gedi's clearance certificate for holding triple citizenship.

"The 1st Respondent is not qualified to run for the position of Member of Parliament for Fafi Constituency," the Judge ruled.

Under Article 78 (1) of the Constitution of Kenya, a person is not eligible for election to a state office unless the person is a citizen of Kenya.

Fafi constituency is one of the six-sub counties in Garissa County.