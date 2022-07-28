Ghana: Ministry of Information, Press Donate Blood to NBB

27 July 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Adwoa Ocran

The Ministry of Information together with its press corps has donated blood to beef up the stock at the National Blood Bank.

The Ministry targeted 100-unit pints of blood to the National Blood Bank.

Speaking to the media, the Deputy Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar said the Ministry sought to exceed the number of pints of blood donated to the Korle-Bu blood bank last year.

"The Ministry of Information together with its press pool was able to donate 78 units pints of blood to the National Blood Bank last year during the blood donation exercise. This year, our target is to exceed last year's figure," she said.

On her part, the Principal Blood Donor Recruitment Officer at The National Blood Bank, Madam Joyce Oppong Adu said the exercise was a good course and thanked the donors for saving lives.

"When someone is down with malaria the person needs drugs, the same way if someone is down with a sickness and needs to undergo a blood transfusion, it is only blood that can save the life of that person at that moment therefore the need to donate blood," she added.

She urged the public to participate in subsequent blood donation exercises to help save lives and also commended the Ministry for taking such an initiative worthy of emulation.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X