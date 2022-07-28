Sudan: Sheik Blames Blue Nile Wali for Violence

ED Damazin — A Native Administration leader in Blue Nile State, Abu Shotal, has accused the state Wali (Governor) Ahmed El Omda, of 'communicating and colluding' with Hausa leaders in preparation for last week's violence.

During a press conference, Abu Shotal said the Native Administration had tried to avoid provocations and that he had personally communicated with Hausa leaders.

He added that those defending themselves from the Hausa attack were not initially armed and had broken into the police storehouse to seize weapons to defend themselves.

Wali El Omda made similar accusations in an interview with Radio Dabanga, accusing the Sudanese People's Liberation Movement-North faction headed by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) of being behind the violence.

The Ministry of Health in Sennar State, in coordination with other health partners, has organised mobile clinics in the camps of the displaced people affected by the recent violence in Blue Nile. Dr Abu Hajj, Director of Therapeutic Medicine in Sennar State, confirmed that four mobile clinics are currently working in the camps.

People in the Blue Nile capital of Ed Damazin have demanded the authorities set up mechanisms to monitor commercial movement in the markets. Residents said there is an urgent need for such mechanisms to control soaring prices of consumer goods and deter traders from taking advantage of the situation.

At least 79 people died Blue Nile state last week following intercommunal tribal clashes. Forces were deployed in the state's towns of Ed Damazin and El Roseires, in an effort to impose a curfew and quell the violence between the opposing Hausa and Berta ethnic groups.