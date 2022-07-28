Sudan: Armed Robbers Kill North Darfur Merchant

Kabkabiya / Saraf Omra — A North Darfur merchant has died after being shot by two armed gunmen riding motorcycles in Kabkabiya on Monday. In a separate incident, gunmen ransacked the house of a Marasi tribe leader in Saraf Omra.

Khamis El Gadel died after the gunmen shot him in the leg as he travelled home from his shop in the gold market, carrying his day's takings and what was left of his gold jewellery, a source said.

A group of unidentified armed gunmen also stormed and ransacked the house of Adam Yahya Ali, a leader from the Marasi tribe, in the El Amarah neighbourhood of Saraf Omra, North Darfur, on Monday.

The perpetrators broke into the house by shooting down the locks and threatened Adam Yahya Ali's wife and young children, who were in the house at the time of the attack. The gunmen searched the house and stole a number of mobile phones and digital screens before leaving.

A report has been opened to the Saraf Omra police about the incident.

Also in Saraf Omra, six armed gunmen attacked a group of young men travelling to Umm Hajar with firearms before robbing them.

The youths, from El Biteri area of Saraf Omra, were beaten with sticks by the attackers and robbed of their mobile phones.

The source who reported the news to Radio Dabanga said that despite repeated promises from officials to control the security situation, armed groups using vehicles are still robbing and assaulting people.