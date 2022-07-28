Sudan Doctors - Death Toll in Anti-Junta Protests Now 116

Omdurman / Khartoum — The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors say that the killing of a young man in Omdurman yesterday brings the death toll among protesters since the October 25 2021 military coup, and subsequent crackdown by junta authorities, to 116 people.

Mohammed Kamal Ismail was killed during demonstrations calling for peaceful co-existence in Omdurman Yesterday. In a separate event, Sudanese police arrested and beat a young woman activist on Monday, leaving her with several injuries and in need of medical care.

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said Ismail died after being shot in the mouth by junta forces during a procession in Omdurman.

"This brings the total number of our martyrs after the October 25 2021 military coup, to 116 martyrs," the doctors said.

On Monday, forces arrested activist Hiyam Yousef in the Burri area of Khartoum, beating her on the head and stomach with the butt of a rifle.

After being taken to hospital, the 19-year-old was then returned by authorities to the police station before any medical examinations took place, activists said.

Yesterday, Sudan's Emergency Lawyers issued a statement calling for the release of Yousef, indicating that the injuries from the attack had left her in need of medical care.