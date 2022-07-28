Kenya: Labour Court Suspends Sacking of Kenyatta University VC Wainaina

Nairobi — The Employment and Labour Relations Court has reinstated sacked Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Paul Wainaina pending the hearing and determination of a case challenging his removal.

In his ruling, justice Jacob Gakeri further directed that the position should not be declared vacant, nor his salary revoked.

In his petition, Wainaina was seeking among other things that the court bars the advertisement or appointment of any other person to the post of Vice -Chancellor at the University.

'Pending the hearing and determination of this application inter-partes, this honorable court be pleased to issue a temporary order staying any or further disciplinary proceedings against the petitioner as may be initiated by the respondents," his suit papers stated.

In two letters dated July 4 and July 7, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua directed Wainaina to surrender the title for Kenyatta University LR No. 1102/26 to allow the Ministry of Lands and Planning to take part of the land as directed by the Cabinet.

Wainaina however refused and was subsequently suspended, and the university's council dissolved.

In a bid to prevent his dismissal, Wainaina through his lawyer Manwa Hosea, asked the Employment and Labour Relations Court to bar the enforcement of Kinyua's orders, arguing that sacking a vice-chancellor is a preserve of the university council.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had expressed displeasure against "individuals" whom he accused of delaying the construction of a World Health Organisation (WHO) regional and sub-global emergency operations and logistics hub on the land.

Speaking at KU hospital earlier this month, President Kenyatta cited a tussle regarding the ownership of the land on which the hub will be set up.

He said that the last weeks of his 10-year tenure would be dedicated to solving the dispute "swiftly and effectively."