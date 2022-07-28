Ghana: Yendi MP Gives of YESS Lifeline With Gh¢142,000, Food, Cash

Yendi — Following the recent food shortage in the Senior High Schools across the country, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, has presented food items to Yendi Senior High School (YESS) in the Northern Region.

The items estimated at a cost of GH¢137,000 included rice, boxes of mackerel, gallons of cooking oil, boxes of tin tomatoes, boxes of Maggi cubes, boxes of salt and an amount of GH¢5,000

Alhaji Farouk presenting the items on Sunday said, it was an urgent appeal made by the school authority to support them from the current food situation in the school.

He said the current situation in the country was very challenging and the government could not do it alone, hence the need for individuals and organisations to go to aid of the vulnerable students.

The MP said even though the food items were not enough, it would at least go a long way to help ameliorate the suffering of the school and the students.

He told the school authorities to be patient and continue with their teaching till the government ensured that, there was delivery of food to the schools, adding "education in my constituency is very dear to my heart and I would continue to support education in every direction."

Alhaji Mahama added that as a leader it was his responsibility to intervene at the critical time, stressing that he had been voted as MP of the constituency to serve them and he live to serve them to the fullest.

The MP advised the students to take their academic work serious and not to disappoint their parents.

The Headmaster of YESS, Chief Alhassan Musta Hussein, thanked the MP for his interventions in the school, adding that food stuff had come at the right time and it was a big relief to them as an institution and said, the MP always supported them whenever they were in dire need.

He said the MP had helped them with number of projects in the school and called for more support from other entities in the municipality.