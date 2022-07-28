Kenya: Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2022 Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

Nairobi — The Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE) is set for a physical return from October 5-7 after a two-year hiatus occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer, Betty Radier says that the 2022 expo is expected to attract participation from about 30 countries from across the globe.

"We have not been able to host the Magical Kenya Travel Expo physically in the last two years due to the pandemic. With the great improvements in the Covid-19 situation in Kenya and Internationally, we are delighted to announce that the Expo will be held physically this October," said Radier.

She added that the Expo would provide an ideal opportunity for the travel and hospitality industry to network and explore business opportunities in person and also familiarize with new opportunities.

The expo also presents an opportunity for the local exhibitors including hotels and travel agencies to benefit from a cost-effective promotional platform that will generate new business through interaction with international trade.

A number of seminars with compelling themes on current trends in the travel industry will be presented during the three-day expo.

MKTE attracts hundreds of participants from across the globe each year and has played a significant role in boosting the country's tourism and by extension, East Africa's.

The expo which is the largest East and Central African travel trade Show will bring together about 200 exhibitors and 150 buyers among other industry partners and media from some of Kenya's key source markets in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

The Magical Kenya Expo comes at a time when the government is upping its efforts to restore the industry which suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the full reopening of the economy, the government through KTB has been engaging different partners in the tourism industry with an aim of restoring the industry's sector performance back to pre-pandemic levels.

The industry has been on a recovery path with the sector earnings jumping 65 per cent to Sh146.51 billion last year up from Sh88.56 billion in 2020, according to the Kenya Tourism Sector Performance Report of 2021.