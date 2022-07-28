Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency Launches Peace Campaigns Ahead of 2022 General Elections

Nairobi — The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) has launched a peace campaign with the aim of promoting peace in the country as the general elections in August approaches.

Dubbed, "Kenya Sihami" the six-month-long campaign seeks to promote peaceful elections by highlighting the implications of violence on the country's economy especially on vulnerable members of society.

Sihami is a Swahili word which loosely means "I can never move/leave Kenya" hence alluding to Kenya as a home, forever.

The call to action for the campaign is for the Kenya citizens to Understand, Believe and Live the Kenya Brand regardless of the outcome of the election.

The Agency's Chief Executive Officer, Wilfred Marube said it is time each Kenyan took responsibility in safeguarding what Kenya has gained since independence and uphold peace during the elections for the sake of Kenya.

"Kenya is a powerhouse in East Africa and the wider African continent. Our agriculture sector notably in tea, coffee, vegetables, flowers and fruits; and manufacturing sectors are a major source of employment for Kenyans. These export-oriented and labour-intensive industries provide jobs for low-skilled workers and women in particular who form a bulk of Kenya's population," he said.

While appreciating the efforts the Government has put in place to safeguard peaceful elections, , he added, "As a nation, we want to protect these income earners even as we go into an electioneering period and ensure our economy recovers despite the economic challenges we are currently facing due to Covid-19 pandemic."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Every election cycle, the economy of Kenya is impacted by the unpredictable political climate which lessens its attractiveness in the perception of foreign investors seeking a stable economic and political environment.

During the 2007 elections, the regions saw declines in exports attributed to both a loss of low-skilled labour and difficulties in transporting fresh-cut flowers for exports.

KEPROBA wishes to push this national campaign across the 47 counties in Kenya including the wider diaspora network to promote peace, national pride and national unity.

With just a few weeks to the 2022 general elections and the political climate already heating up, the reputation of the nation depends on our political stability.

"As Kenyans, we must protect our people. We must protect our home. As we elect our leaders this year, it is paramount that we do so in a peaceful manner with respect, honour and dignity for our fellow Kenyans," Marube said.