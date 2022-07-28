Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Owo Again, Many Injured

28 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying its operatives were on the ground to calm the situation.

Explosions and gunshots have occured in Owo, Ondo State, with an unspecified number of people sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

There are fears that there may be fatalities, but the police in Ondo have yet to confirm any deaths.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying its operatives were on the ground to calm the situation.

The shooting is coming barely two months after bandits attacked St Francis Catholic Church, also in the ancient town.

Not less than 41 persons lost their lives in the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that gunmen suspected to be terrorists attacked Folahanmin Street in Owo town on Wednesday night.

"Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company, Owo," the police wrote on its official twitter handle, @OndoPoliceNG.

"Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to Hospital and they are in stable condition."

Details of the attack were still scanty as of the time of filing this report.

Officials at the Ondo State Government were not responding to calls made to them by our reporter.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X