Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Owo Again, Many Injured

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the incident, saying its operatives were on the ground to calm the situation.

Explosions and gunshots have occured in Owo, Ondo State, with an unspecified number of people sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

There are fears that there may be fatalities, but the police in Ondo have yet to confirm any deaths.

The shooting is coming barely two months after bandits attacked St Francis Catholic Church, also in the ancient town.

Not less than 41 persons lost their lives in the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that gunmen suspected to be terrorists attacked Folahanmin Street in Owo town on Wednesday night.

"Tonight, there was a shooting incident at Craneburg Construction Company, Owo," the police wrote on its official twitter handle, @OndoPoliceNG.

"Policemen are currently at the scene, victims have been taken to Hospital and they are in stable condition."

Details of the attack were still scanty as of the time of filing this report.

Officials at the Ondo State Government were not responding to calls made to them by our reporter.