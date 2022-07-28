Africa: CAF General Assembly Tanzania 2022 - Media Accreditation 24 Hour Extension

Local media in Tanzania have been granted a 24-hour extension to apply for media accreditation for CAF Ordinary General Assembly on 10 August 2022 in Arusha, Tanzania.

The process will be open on Wednesday morning, 28 July 2022 until midnight.

CAF will also offer technical assistance to local media on: mediachannel@cafonline.com or contact CAF Hotline via WhatsApp (only TEXT): ‭+20 127 3628546‬

Please note that this applies to Tanzania media ONLY.

For more information about the 44th edition of CAF Ordinary General Assembly, please visit www.cafonline.com

CAF Communications Department