Malawi: Medical Drug Factory to Be Constructed in Lilongwe

A company known as Malawi Israel Gold has been allocated 11 hectares of land in Lilongwe where a drug manufacturing factory will be constructed.

There will be a cannabis farm on the land, a warehouse and the factory that will be manufacturing drugs from medicinal cannabis. Malawi Israel Gold is in partnership with Kamuzu College of Medicine in this project that will cost approximately 100 million US Dollars.

An official from the company, Emma Masangano Sendeza, has told the local media that representatives of the company will soon jet into the country to sign an agreement with Kamuzu College of Medicine before rolling out the project. Sendeza added that many trading stakeholders from outside the country have shown much interest in the project.

"We have been discussing with clients and investors that we will be working with. Some are from Europe, Australia and Israel. We want people to be accessing advanced medical help right here in Malawi," she explained.

President of Society of Medical Doctors in Malawi, Dr Victor Mithi, has said the project will ease problems that the country faces when importing medical drugs.

"Cannabis has so many components that help in manufacturing drugs. This project is feasible and it will help the country to ensure availability of essential drugs," he said.

Malawi legalised cultivation of medicinal and industrial hemp in 2020.