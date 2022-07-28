South Africa: SA Already Booked for December Holidays

Cape Town Cape Town Bureau — OVERSEAS visitors are already booking their December holiday trips to South Africa, after over two years of limited travel.

According to a report by Sojern, international travellers are planning further in advance in 2022 in comparison to 2019, before COVID-19 struck.

Sojern, a provider of digital marketing solutions for the travel industry, reports that just under 40 percent of international travellers coming to South Africa are booking their travel over three months in advance, as opposed to 2019.

The report shows that 8 percent of travellers from Europe have already started planning their holiday trips to South Africa. A further 7 percent of travellers from other international regions have booked their trips.

Domestic travellers are booking their travel much closer to their departure dates than they did pre-pandemic.

According to Sojern, flight bookings are up.

In May 2022, flight bookings were up 25 percent on 2021 levels.

Domestic travel is still thriving, with about 50 percent of flight bookings to South Africa originating locally.

The United Kingdom is second at 9,3 percent with the US ranking third at 5,4 percent, followed by Germany (4 percent) and Zimbabwe (2,5 percent).