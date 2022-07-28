Ghana: MTN Invitational Golf Fixed for August 20

The 2022 MTN Invitational Golf tournament, the first and only MTN-sponsored golf event for the year, is slated for August 20 at the Achimota Golf Club.

The event, according to organisers would attract over 72 golfers who would be participating in the shotgun format.

Clubs across the country will line up for some of the best golfers in the country for the event which would be keenly contested.

There would be huge prizes at stake including phones, devices and trophies from sponsors.

With the tee-off set for 8. am, organisers had called on participants to be on time to ensure a successful competition.

Over the years, the MTN Invitational Golf tournament has been one of the biggest events on the golf calendar as distinguished golfers looked forward to sharing the course with other talented golfers.

Aside its competitiveness, it also provided the platform for business executives to meet and exchange ideas in a very relaxed atmosphere.

This year's event also promises to be huge as it would be the only event for 2022 with a lot at stake for distinguished golfers.