Ghana: Fidelity Bank On Course to Top 3 Target

The management of Fidelity Bank has set an ambitious target of becoming one of the top three banks in Ghana by 2024.

According to the bank, it would focus on some key areas such as digital innovation, data insights, value chain optimisation, fit for future technology and talent optimisation to achieve the target.

The Bank's Managing Director, Julian Opuni, speaking during a media engagement said the bank was on course to achieving the set target.

The engagement, which was held at the Head Office of Fidelity Bank at Ridge - Accra, also served as an opportunity for the management of the Bank to tell the Bank'ssuccess story and elucidate its future plans as it celebrates 15 years of banking excellence.

Mr. Julian Opuni highlighted the history of the Bank, noting that the bank's success was attributed in a large part to the ethos established by its founders, a customer-centric approach and a commitment to create value for all stakeholders.

Commenting on the bank's support to the SME sector, Mr. Opuni noted that "As the largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank, we feel we have an even larger role to play in the SME space."

"We have therefore over the years invested in this area; accordingly, we established the Fidelity SME Academy to help SMEs build their capacity. We also launched the Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Fund to support youth-led businesses with access to finance and non-finance resources among many other initiatives," he said.

He also reiterated the bank's burgeoning partnership with Development Bank Ghana as a means to provide further financial muscle to the nation's vibrant and growing SME sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To round up his exposition on the Bank's progress over the past 15 years, the MD highlighted notable milestones chalked with respect to the Bank's sterling financial performance, myriad global and local recognitions as well as the various outstanding initiatives introduced by the Bank to support economic growth and financial inclusion.

He noted that these successes have been possible as a result of the collaborative efforts of the management team, staff and all stakeholders of Fidelity Bank Ghana.

Mr. Opuni also commended the media for its unflinching support for Fidelity Bank throughout the Bank's meteoric 15year journey.

The Management of the Bank announced that in the coming weeks, it will launch a social impact initiative dubbed 'Orange Impact' in line with its culture of giving back to society.

The Orange Impact initiative will also serve as a means ofsaying thank you to Ghanaians for keeping faith with Fidelity Bank.