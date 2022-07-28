Ghana: Sports Minister Calls for Support for Ghana's Comment Wealth Games Athletes

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, has asked the nation to rally behind Ghana's contingent at the Birmingham 2022 Games.

Mr Ussif said the Ministry has supported the various disciplines and urged Parliament and the people of Ghana to rally behind the athletes as they seek honours for the country in Birmingham.

Answering questions before the House, the Sports Minister - who is MP for the Yagaba-Kubori Constituency in the North East Region, disclosed that the nation was being represented by 100 athletes - 40 of whom were women.

Ghana is participating in 13 sporting disciplines including athletics, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, hockey, judo, powerlifting, squash, swimming, table tennis, triathlon and weightlifting.

Underscoring the importance of the world's biggest sporting festival, Mr Ussif explained that Ghana had been an integral part of the Commonwealth, "and for over six decades since our maiden participation in the Games, we have been part of a union which has always brought together a third of the world's population to promote friendship through sports."

"Our commitment as a country to the Commonwealth Games, through successive regimes, has never been in doubt; and it is the reason the Ministry of Youth and Sports has also extended strong support to the various sports disciplines to ensure that our athletes get ready for this event," he told the House of Parliament.