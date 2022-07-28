Namibia: Teachers' Strike Will Not Affect Pupils - Kavihuha

TEACHERS Union of Namibia (TUN) secretary general Mahongora Kavihuha says minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka should "relax" as pupils would not miss classes should public-school teachers partake in a civil servant strike.

Kavihuha yesterday said teachers are trained professionals who can catch up on missed work.

He said this at a joint press conference held by the Public Service Union of Namibia (PSUN), along with the Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna) and the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), on the looming strike and the government's threats.

Kavihuha said Nghipondoka should understand teachers' capabilities.

He said the minister wanted to instil fear among parents.

"... so that parents can go against the teachers, but unfortunately, everybody is in the same boat," Kavihuha said.

He said the majority of the members of the public are siding with civil servants, and that pupils should not fear missing out on classes.

Speaking at the same event was Namibia Nurses' Union secretary general Junias Shilunga, who said nurses are allowed to strike, ensuring they provide the minimum service.

"It can be allowed to cater to patients, just to allow the service to continue, but only on a minimal basis so the necessary protected could strike," he said.

Shilunga encouraged all nurses or the healthcare workers to vote in favour of the strike.

PSUN secretary general Ndjizuvee Haakuria said the government does not care about Namibian workers.

He said if the government was a caring and reasonable employer, it would be practising measures curbing excessive expenditure by bureaucrats and politicians

"It would have to abolish the Office of the Vice President, the deputy ministers, reduce the number of parliamentarians instead of increasing them, reduce the cars allocated to ministers and the accompanying fuel allowances, cut various allowances, and ministers would have taken a pay cut," Haakuria said.

He also urged civil servants to vote in favour of the proposed strike to demand salary increases and improved working conditions.