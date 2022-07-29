Central African Republic: ICC Wants Former Central African Republic Government Minister Arrested

The International Criminal Court (ICC) building in The Hague in 2019.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday unsealed a warrant for the arrest of former Central African Republic government minister and rebel leader Mahamat Nouradine Adam.

Prosecutors accused him of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including torture, imprisonment, persecution, enforced disappearance and cruel treatment at detention centers run by the then-ruling regime.

The warrant was first issued under seal in January 2019.

Adam was a leader of the mainly Muslim Seleka group, which seized power and ousted President Francois Bozize in 2013. He was made minister of state in charge of security and intelligence.

Mainly Christian militias known as anti-Balaka later fought back, targeting civilians and sending most of the Muslim residents of the capital, Bangui, fleeing in fear.

Fighting between the groups left thousands of people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Adam not the only CAR rebel leader on the ICC's list

Mahamat Nouradine Adam, better known by his alias Nourreddine Adam, is now the leader of the Popular Front for the Rebirth of the Central African Republic (FPRC).

The former Seleka militia is now one of the country's main remaining rebel groups.

The FPRC was one of two groups that refused to put down their weapons last year in response to a ceasefire offer by CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

Adam's case is linked to another suspect already in custody at the ICC, Mahamat Said Abdel Kani.

Kani, an alleged Seleka commander, is also accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and his trial is due to open in September.

Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona and Alfred Yekatom, who led anti-Balaka militias, are currently on trial at the ICC for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

(AFP, AP, Reuters)