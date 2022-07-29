South Africa: The Violent Death of Timbavati Ranger Anton Mzimba Mourned By Conservationists Worldwide

analysis

The murder this week of 49-year-old Timbavati ranger Anton Mzimba has caused an explosion of grief and anger, with many calls being made for his killers to be arrested.

Anton Mzima once said, "I am not shy to say that I'm a hero. Because I know that the poacher, before he shoots at the rhino, is going to shoot at me first."

And this is exactly what happened outside his home in Edinburgh Trust near Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday. The courageous head of ranger services at Timbavati reserve was gunned down in cold blood. His wife was also shot and is fighting for her life.

Mzimba had worked at Timbavati for 25 years, dedicating his life to the protection of wildlife. At the 2016 Rhino Conservation Awards, he was given the Best Field Ranger award. He also served as technical adviser for the US-based Global Conservation Corps.

Mzimba's murder left the conservation world stunned, with many friends and colleagues taking to social media to pay tribute and mourn the tremendous loss of this wildlife warrior.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called for those responsible for Mzimba's death to be brought to justice. Prince William...